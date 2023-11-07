|
07.11.2023 16:55:03
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Half-yearly report
PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC
Half-yearly report
For the six months ended 31 August 2023
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2023.
Financial Summary
|31 August 2023
|31 August 2022
|28 February 2023
|Net asset value per share ("NAV”)
|51.4p
|57.7p
|54.2p
|Dividends paid since class launch (Originally as ‘C’ Shares)
|77.2p
|73.9p
|75.4p
|Total return (NAV plus dividends paid since
‘C’ Share class launch)
|128.6p
|131.6p
|129.6p
|Net assets (£’000)
|157,453
|168,515
|161,068
Dividend
The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.25p per share which will be paid on 15 December 2023 to Shareholders on the register at 17 November 2023. The dividend represents a cash return of 2.4% on the opening NAV per share at 1 March 2023, adjusted for the August dividend of 1.75p per share. The payment of this interim dividend will result in an equivalent reduction in the Company’s NAV per share.
The Half Yearly Report can be downloaded from the following website: https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/shareholder-area.
A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information, please contact:
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
