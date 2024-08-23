|
23.08.2024 16:18:18
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Intention to Fundraise
ProVen VCT plc
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
(together the "Companies" and each being a "Company”)
Intention to Fundraise
23 August 2024
The Companies are pleased to announce their intention to launch a new combined offer for subscription (the "Offer") for tax years 2024-25 & 2025-26 later in the tax year.
A prospectus with full details of the proposed Offer will be published in due course.
As announced on 10 June 2024, the current offer for subscription for each of the Companies, which opened on 16 January 2024, will remain open until 27 September 2024 at 3pm BST (or such earlier date as the respective Offer is fully subscribed or as otherwise approved by the Boards).
For further information please contact:
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
- End
