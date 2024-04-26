|
26.04.2024 16:08:03
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company”)
Issue of Equity
26 April 2024
The Directors of Proven Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 26 April 2024 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 16 January 2024. 1,455,392 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 54.6p, based on the latest net asset value of 52.75p, being the net asset value as at 30 November 2023 of 54.0p less the 1.25p dividend paid on 15 December 2023.
Application for the Issue Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.
These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.
Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 318,508,030 Ordinary Shares.
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
-End-
