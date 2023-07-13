|
13.07.2023 17:31:09
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM
ProVen
Growth and Income
VCT plc
13 July 2023
Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Proven Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 12 July 2023, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 10.30am on 10 July 2023, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:
|For – specific
|For – discretion
|For - total
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
|
1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts
|10,073,827
|698,705
|10,772,532
|31,083
|10,803,615
|106,887
|93.24%
|6.47%
|99.71%
|0.29%
|100.00%
|
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|9,414,486
|768,188
|10,182,674
|438,476
|10,621,150
|289,352
|88.64%
|7.23%
|95.87%
|4.13%
|100.00%
|
3. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.75p
|10,257,766
|566,193
|10,823,959
|63,445
|10,887,404
|23,098
|94.22%
|5.20%
|99.42%
|0.58%
|100.00%
|
4. To re-appoint the Auditor
|9,778,089
|727,609
|10,505,698
|238,579
|10,744,277
|166,225
|91.01%
|6.77%
|97.78%
|2.22%
|100.00%
|5. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration
|9,925,331
|801,487
|10,726,818
|89,027
|10,815,845
|94,657
|91.77%
|7.41%
|99.18%
|0.82%
|100.00%
|
6. To re-elect Marc Vlessing as a Director
|9,738,836
|768,188
|10,507,024
|152,412
|10,659,436
|251,066
|91.36%
|7.21%
|98.57%
|1.43%
|100.00%
|
7. To re-elect Natasha Christie-Miller as a Director
|9,732,240
|768,188
|10,500,428
|176,674
|10,677,102
|233,400
|91.16%
|7.19%
|98.35%
|1.65%
|100.00%
|
8. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director
|9,682,450
|768,188
|10,450,638
|199,345
|10,649,983
|260,519
|90.92%
|7.21%
|98.13%
|1.87%
|100.00%
|
9. To re-elect Anna Kuriakose as a Director
|9,766,610
|768,188
|10,534,798
|160,465
|10,695,263
|215,239
|91.32%
|7.18%
|98.50%
|1.50%
|100.00%
|
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|9,292,522
|1,452,102
|10,744,624
|84,829
|10,829,453
|81,049
|85.81%
|13.41%
|99.22%
|0.78%
|100.00%
|
11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights
|8,839,048
|1,497,147
|10,336,195
|512,997
|10,849,192
|61,310
|81.47%
|13.80%
|95.27%
|4.73%
|100.00%
|12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares
|9,219,796
|1,497,147
|10,716,943
|158,874
|10,875,817
|34,685
|84.77%
|13.77%
|98.54%
|1.46%
|100.00%
|13. To authorise the Company to cancel its Share Premium account and Capital Redemption Reserve
|9,176,180
|1,566,630
|10,742,810
|87,704
|10,830,514
|79,988
|84.73%
|14.46%
|99.19%
|0.81%
|100.00%
|14. To authorise the Company to amend its Articles of Association
|8,845,345
|1,566,630
|10,411,975
|222,310
|10,634,285
|276,217
|83.18%
|14.73%
|97.91%
|2.09%
|100.00%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
