ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
13 July 2023

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Proven Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 12 July 2023, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 10.30am on 10 July 2023, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

 For – specificFor – discretionFor - totalAgainstTotalWithheld
1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts

10,073,827698,70510,772,53231,08310,803,615106,887
 93.24%6.47%99.71%0.29%100.00% 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

9,414,486768,18810,182,674438,47610,621,150289,352
 88.64%7.23%95.87%4.13%100.00% 
3. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.75p

10,257,766566,19310,823,95963,44510,887,40423,098
 94.22%5.20%99.42%0.58%100.00% 
4. To re-appoint the Auditor



9,778,089727,60910,505,698238,57910,744,277166,225
 91.01%6.77%97.78%2.22%100.00% 
5. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 9,925,331801,48710,726,81889,02710,815,84594,657
 91.77%7.41%99.18%0.82%100.00% 
6. To re-elect Marc Vlessing as a Director

9,738,836768,18810,507,024152,41210,659,436251,066
 91.36%7.21%98.57%1.43%100.00% 
7. To re-elect Natasha Christie-Miller as a Director



9,732,240768,18810,500,428176,67410,677,102233,400
 91.16%7.19%98.35%1.65%100.00% 
8. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director



9,682,450768,18810,450,638199,34510,649,983260,519
 90.92%7.21%98.13%1.87%100.00% 
9. To re-elect Anna Kuriakose as a Director



9,766,610768,18810,534,798160,46510,695,263215,239
 91.32%7.18%98.50%1.50%100.00% 
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares

9,292,5221,452,10210,744,62484,82910,829,45381,049
 85.81%13.41%99.22%0.78%100.00% 
11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights
8,839,0481,497,14710,336,195512,99710,849,19261,310
 81.47%13.80%95.27%4.73%100.00% 
12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 9,219,7961,497,14710,716,943158,87410,875,81734,685
 84.77%13.77%98.54%1.46%100.00% 
13. To authorise the Company to cancel its Share Premium account and Capital Redemption Reserve 9,176,1801,566,63010,742,81087,70410,830,51479,988
 84.73%14.46%99.19%0.81%100.00% 
14. To authorise the Company to amend its Articles of Association 8,845,3451,566,63010,411,975222,31010,634,285276,217
 83.18%14.73%97.91%2.09%100.00% 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820


