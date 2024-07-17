ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

17 July 2024

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Proven Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 17 July 2024, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.30pm on 15 July 2024, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

Total Votes For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts 11,682,094 543,239 12,225,333 33,040 12,258,373 53,469 95.30% 4.43% 99.73% 0.27% 100.00% 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 11,009,121 600,549 11,609,670 542,887 12,152,557 159,285 90.59% 4.94% 95.53% 4.47% 100.00% 3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 10,948,140 672,630 11,620,770 550,282 12,171,052 140,790 89.95% 5.53% 95.48% 4.52% 100.00% 4. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.5p 11,766,643 482,538 12,249,181 38,179 12,287,360 24,482 95.76% 3.93% 99.69% 0.31% 100.00% 5. To re-appoint the Auditor 11,314,320 536,907 11,851,227 321,505 12,172,732 139,110 92.95% 4.41% 97.36% 2.64% 100.00% 6. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 11,565,480 543,239 12,108,719 141,940 12,250,659 61,183 94.41% 4.43% 98.84% 1.16% 100.00% 7. To re-elect Marc Vlessing as a Director 11,327,855 573,362 11,901,217 350,744 12,251,961 59,881 92.46% 4.68% 97.14% 2.86% 100.00% 8. To re-elect Natasha Christie-Miller as a Director 11,167,983 570,557 11,738,540 449,726 12,188,266 123,576 91.63% 4.68% 96.31% 3.69% 100.00% 9. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director 11,425,620 564,225 11,989,845 224,454 12,214,299 97,543 93.54% 4.62% 98.16% 1.84% 100.00% 10. To re-elect Anna Kuriakose as a Director 11,370,998 570,557 11,941,555 283,097 12,224,652 87,190 93.01% 4.67% 97.68% 2.32% 100.00% 11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 11,007,989 1,147,970 12,155,959 102,163 12,258,122 53,720 89.81% 9.36% 99.17% 0.83% 100.00% 12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 10,455,200 1,328,029 11,783,229 484,927 12,268,156 43,686 85.22% 10.83% 96.05% 3.95% 100.00% 13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 11,027,202 1,138,700 12,165,902 116,308 12,282,210 29,632 89.78% 9.27% 99.05% 0.95% 100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national- storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820