Proven VCT Aktie

Proven VCT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J7H0 / ISIN: GB00B8GH9P84

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
09.04.2025 17:53:26

ProVen VCT plc: Allotment update

ProVen VCT plc (the "Company”)

Allotment Update

09 April 2025

On 6 November 2024, the Company and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc published a prospectus (comprising a securities note, registration document and summary (the "Prospectus”)) in relation to a joint offer for subscription to raise up to £30,000,000 in aggregate by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10,000,000 in aggregate (the "Offer”).

The Prospectus noted that the first allotment for the 2025/2026 Offer was expected to occur on or around 11 April 2025. Given current volatility in public stock markets, the Company intends to delay the allotment date to on or around 30 April 2025.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Proven VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.