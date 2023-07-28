ProVen VCT plc: Close of Offer to further applications

ProVen VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

(together the "Companies” and each being a "Company”)

Close of Offers to further applications

28 July 2023

The boards of the Companies are pleased to announce that the offers for subscription to raise up to £20 million (with an over allotment facility of up to a further £20 million) in each Company, which opened on 19 October 2022 (the "Offers") have now closed to further applications.

Allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offers closing and not previously allotted are expected to take place shortly. Dealings in such shares is expected to commence within 10 business days following allotment.

For further information please contact:

Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820