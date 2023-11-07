PROVEN VCT PLC

Half-yearly report

For the six months ended 31 August 2023

ProVen VCT plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2023.

Financial Summary

31 August 2023 31 August 2022 28 February 2023 Net asset value per share ("NAV”) 62.7p 67.6p 65.5p Dividends paid per share since conversion/ consolidation* 82.75p 79.00p 80.75p Total return (NAV plus dividends paid*) 145.45p 146.60p 146.25p Net assets (£’000) 162,513 161,785 161,740

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Share into 10p Ordinary Shares on 30 October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividend

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.5p per share which will be paid on 15 December 2023 to Shareholders on the register at 17 November 2023. The dividend represents a cash return of 2.4% on the opening NAV per share at 1 March 2023, adjusted for the August dividend of 2.0p per share. The payment of this interim dividend will result in an equivalent reduction in the Company’s NAV per share.

