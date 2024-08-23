23.08.2024 16:15:24

ProVen VCT plc: Intention to Fundraise

ProVen VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

(together the "Companies" and each being a "Company”)

Intention to Fundraise

23 August 2024

The Companies are pleased to announce their intention to launch a new combined offer for subscription (the "Offer") for tax years 2024-25 & 2025-26 later in the tax year.

A prospectus with full details of the proposed Offer will be published in due course.

As announced on 10 June 2024, the current offer for subscription for each of the Companies, which opened on 16 January 2024, will remain open until 27 September 2024 at 3pm BST (or such earlier date as the respective Offer is fully subscribed or as otherwise approved by the Boards).

For further information please contact:

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Proven VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Proven VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Proven VCT PLC 0,60 0,00% Proven VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Powell-Rede in Jackson Hole: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen legen vor dem Wochenende kräftig zu. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen