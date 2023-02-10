ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the nine months ended 30 November 2022

ProVen VCT plc (the "Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the nine-month period ended 30 November 2022. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

Unaudited

30 November

2022 Unaudited

31 August

2022 Unaudited

31 May

2022 Audited

28 February

2022 Pence Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share ("NAV”) 66.3 67.6 74.5 76.7 Dividends paid to date* 79.00 79.00 75.25 75.25 NAV plus dividends paid to date 145.30 146.60 149.75 151.95

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 12 October 2022, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2023 of 1.75p per share. This dividend was paid on 2 December 2022 to shareholders on the register at 11 November 2022.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2022

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Luxury Promise Limited 9,794 MPB Group Limited 6,932 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 6,173 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 5,392 Monica Vinader Limited 5,359 Social Value Portal Ltd 4,376 DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc. 4,156 Access Systems, Inc. (t/a Access Pay) 4,000 WS HoldCo, PBC. (t/a WiredScore) 3,877 Papier Ltd 3,144 Other investments 56,132 Total investments 109,335 Cash at bank 45,580 Other net current assets 3,149 Net Assets 158,064

Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 30 November 2022

Investment additions

£’000 Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 2,437 Doctify Limited 2,222 Plu&m Limited (t/a Plum Guide) 88 4,747

Investment disposals









Cost Market

value at 1 September 2022



Disposal

proceeds Gain

against

cost Realised

gain

in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Sealskinz Holdings Limited 834 834 1,040 206 206 Lupa Foods Limited* 106 137 137 31 - 940 971 1,177 237 206

*Loan note disposal

Investment activity from 1 December 2022 to the date of this announcement

Investment additions

£’000 Dash Brands Ltd 2,718 Litta App Limited 860 Arctic Shores Limited 541 Commonplace Digital Limited 380 4,499

Investment disposals









Cost Market

value at 1 December 2022



Disposal

proceeds Gain / (loss)

against

cost Realised

Gain / (loss)

in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Firefly Learning Limited 1,202 1,239 1,036 (166) (203) 1,202 1,239 1,036 (166) (203)





Changes to share capital Ordinary

Shares

of 10p each As at 1 September 2022 239,336,524 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2022 (819,282) Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2022 - As at 30 November 2022 238,517,242

In the period from 1 December 2022 to the date of this announcement, 98,420 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

In addition, 1,110,056 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme ("DRIS”) in relation to the dividend paid on 2 December 2022.

Material events

In February 2023, the Company agreed to the sale of portfolio company Aistemos Limited to RELX plc. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023.

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2022 to 30 November 2022 or in the period from 1 December 2022 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End