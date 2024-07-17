ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2024

ProVen VCT plc (the "Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three-month period ended 31 May 2024. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

Unaudited

31 May

2024 Audited

29 February

2024 Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share ("NAV”) 65.6 65.2 Dividends paid to date* 84.25 84.25 NAV plus dividends paid to date 149.85 149.45

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 11 June 2024, the Company announced a proposed final dividend for the year ended 29 February 2024 of 1.75p per share. Having received approval for the final dividend at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 17 July 2024, this dividend will be paid on 16 August 2024 to Shareholders on the register at 19 July 2024. Payment of this dividend will reduce the NAV per share as shown above to 63.85p pence and increase dividends paid to date to 86.00p per share.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2024

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Luxury Promise Limited 10,260 Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 9,423 MPB Group Limited 8,820 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 7,659 Social Value Portal Ltd 5,781 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 5,451 Access Systems, Inc. (t/a AccessPay) 4,730 DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc. (t/a Lumar) 4,364 Dash Brands Ltd 4,163 Moonshot CVE Ltd 4,123 Other investments 63,837 Total investments 128,611 Cash and cash equivalents 49,878 Other net current assets 99 Net Assets 178,588





Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 31 May 2024

Investment additions

Additions

Cost

£’000

Iceberg Data Lab 2,474 Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 1,415 Moonshot CVE Ltd 910 Dealroom.co B.V. 299 Total 5,098





Investment disposals

There were no disposals made in the quarter to 31 May 2024.

Investment activity from 1 June 2024 to the date of this announcement

There has been no investment activity for the Company from 1 June 2024 to the date of this announcement.

Changes to share capital Ordinary

Shares

of 10p each As at 1 March 2024 257,704,036 Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2024 14,611,284 As at 31 May 2024 272,315,320

In the period from 1 June 2024 to the date of this announcement, 5,419,294 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled. On 3 July 2024, 2,592,761 Ordinary Shares were issued pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 16 January 2024 and were allotted at an average price of 67.6p, based on the latest net asset value of 65.2p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 29 February 2024.

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March to 31 May 2024 or in the period from 1 June 2024 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on the Company's website: www.proveninvestments.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at info@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

