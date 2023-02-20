|
20.02.2023 18:39:36
ProVen VCT plc: Issue of Equity
ProVen VCT plc
Issue of equity
20 February 2023
The Directors of Proven VCT plc announce an allotment on 17 February 2023 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 19 October 2022. 7,483,005 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 68.7p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 66.3p per Ordinary Share.
The Directors of ProVen VCT plc announce an allotment on 20 February 2023 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 19 October 2022. 407,719 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 68.9p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 66.3p per Ordinary Share.
Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.
These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.
Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 247,419,602 Ordinary Shares.
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
