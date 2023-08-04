|
04.08.2023 15:49:17
ProVen VCT plc: Issue of Equity
ProVen VCT plc
Issue of equity
4 August 2023
The Directors of Proven VCT plc announce an allotment on 4 August 2023 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 19 October 2022. 945,982 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 64.6p, based on the latest net asset value of 62.3p, being the net asset value as at 31 May 2023 of 64.3p less the 2.0p dividend paid on 4 August 2023.
Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.
These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.
Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 259,751,125 Ordinary Shares.
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
-End-
