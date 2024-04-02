ProVen VCT plc



Issue of equity



2 April 2024

The Directors of Proven VCT plc announce an allotment on 2 April 2024 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 16 January 2024. 4,457,941 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 66.6p, based on the latest net asset value of 63.5p, being the net asset value as at 30 November 2023 of 65.0p less the 1.5p dividend paid on 15 December 2023.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 266,159,961 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

