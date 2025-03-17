|
17.03.2025 14:32:15
ProVen VCT plc: Issue of Equity
ProVen VCT plc
Issue of equity
17 March 2025
The Directors of Proven VCT plc announce an allotment on 17 March 2025 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 6 November 2024.
6,842,736 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 65.37p, based on the latest net asset value of 62.5p, being the net asset value per Ordinary Share as at 30 November 2024 adjusted for the dividend of 1.5p paid on 17 January 2025.
Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.
These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.
Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 275,509,104 Ordinary Shares.
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
-End-
