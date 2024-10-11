ProVen VCT plc



Issue of equity and closure of offer for subscription



11 October 2024

The Directors of Proven VCT plc ("the Company”) announce an allotment on 10 October 2024 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 16 January 2024. 3,343,547 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 66.5p, based on the latest net asset value of 63.85p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 31 May 2024 of 65.6p per Ordinary Share less the 1.75p dividend paid on 16 August 2024.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 272,053,498 Ordinary Shares.

Consistent with the announcement on 10 June 2024, the combined offer for subscription for the Company and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, which opened on 16 January 2024, closed on 27 September 2024 at 3pm BST.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-