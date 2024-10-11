|
11.10.2024 16:41:13
ProVen VCT plc: Issue of Equity and Closure of Offer for Subscription
ProVen VCT plc
Issue of equity and closure of offer for subscription
11 October 2024
The Directors of Proven VCT plc ("the Company”) announce an allotment on 10 October 2024 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 16 January 2024. 3,343,547 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 66.5p, based on the latest net asset value of 63.85p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 31 May 2024 of 65.6p per Ordinary Share less the 1.75p dividend paid on 16 August 2024.
Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.
These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.
Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 272,053,498 Ordinary Shares.
Consistent with the announcement on 10 June 2024, the combined offer for subscription for the Company and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, which opened on 16 January 2024, closed on 27 September 2024 at 3pm BST.
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
-End-
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Proven VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Proven VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Proven VCT PLC
|0,60
|1,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX volatil -- DAX mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street in Grün -- Dow mit neuem Rekord -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich - China-Börsen deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentiert. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.