ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen VCT plc

13 July 2023

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Proven VCT plc, held on Wednesday 12 July 2023, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 11.00am on 10 July 2023, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

For – specific For – discretion For - total Against Total Withheld 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts



7,109,302 593,870 7,703,172 2,261 7,705,433 91,633 92.26% 7.71% 99.97% 0.03% 100.00% 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 6,519,057 693,231 7,212,288 386,554 7,598,842 198,224 85.79% 9.12% 94.91% 5.09% 100.00% 3. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 2.0p



7,226,219 546,301 7,772,520 2,261 7,774,781 22,285 92.94% 7.03% 99.97% 0.03% 100.00% 4. To re-appoint the Auditor







6,849,863 600,434 7,450,297 205,391 7,655,688 141,378 89.48% 7.84% 97.32% 2.68% 100.00% 5. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 6,939,996 600,434 7,540,430 134,803 7,675,233 121,833 90.42% 7.82% 98.24% 1.76% 100.00% 6. To re-elect Neal Ransome as a Director



6,834,749 713,650 7,548,399 117,383 7,665,782 131,284 89.16% 9.31% 98.47% 1.53% 100.00% 7. To re-elect Barry Dean as a Director







6,819,799 619,189 7,438,988 238,007 7,676,995 120,071 88.83% 8.07% 96.90% 3.10% 100.00% 8. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director







6,861,934 619,189 7,481,123 196,825 7,677,948 119,118 89.38% 8.06% 97.44% 2.56% 100.00% 9. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director







6,880,386 619,189 7,499,575 177,420 7,676,995 120,071 89.62% 8.07% 97.69% 2.31% 100.00% 10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares







6,538,288 1,035,257 7,573,545 61,120 7,634,665 162,401 85.64% 13.56% 99.20% 0.80% 100.00% 11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights





6,405,640 1,035,257 7,440,897 305,331 7,746,228 50,838 82.70% 13.36% 96.06% 3.94% 100.00% 12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 6,540,612 1,047,693 7,588,305 70,883 7,659,188 137,878 85.39% 13.68% 99.07% 0.93% 100.00% 13. To authorise the Company to cancel its Share Premium account and Capital Redemption Reserve 6,533,491 1,073,012 7,606,503 40,424 7,646,927 150,139 85.44% 14.03% 99.47% 0.53% 100.00% 14. To authorise the Company to amend its Articles of Association 6,262,309 1,132,206 7,394,515 154,299 7,548,814 248,252 82.96% 15.00% 97.96% 2.04% 100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820