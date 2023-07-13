13.07.2023 17:35:09

ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen VCT plc
13 July 2023

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Proven VCT plc, held on Wednesday 12 July 2023, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 11.00am on 10 July 2023, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

 For – specificFor – discretionFor - totalAgainstTotalWithheld
1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts

7,109,302593,8707,703,1722,2617,705,43391,633
 92.26%7.71%99.97%0.03%100.00% 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 6,519,057693,2317,212,288386,5547,598,842198,224
 85.79%9.12%94.91%5.09%100.00% 
3. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 2.0p

7,226,219546,3017,772,5202,2617,774,78122,285
 92.94%7.03%99.97%0.03%100.00% 
4. To re-appoint the Auditor



6,849,863600,4347,450,297205,3917,655,688141,378
 89.48%7.84%97.32%2.68%100.00% 
5. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 6,939,996600,4347,540,430134,8037,675,233121,833
 90.42%7.82%98.24%1.76%100.00% 
6. To re-elect Neal Ransome as a Director

6,834,749713,6507,548,399117,3837,665,782131,284
 89.16%9.31%98.47%1.53%100.00% 
7. To re-elect Barry Dean as a Director



6,819,799619,1897,438,988238,0077,676,995120,071
 88.83%8.07%96.90%3.10%100.00% 
8. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director



6,861,934619,1897,481,123196,8257,677,948119,118
 89.38%8.06%97.44%2.56%100.00% 
9. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director



6,880,386619,1897,499,575177,4207,676,995120,071
 89.62%8.07%97.69%2.31%100.00% 
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares



6,538,2881,035,2577,573,54561,1207,634,665162,401
 85.64%13.56%99.20%0.80%100.00% 
11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights


6,405,6401,035,2577,440,897305,3317,746,22850,838
 82.70%13.36%96.06%3.94%100.00% 
12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares 6,540,6121,047,6937,588,30570,8837,659,188137,878
 85.39%13.68%99.07%0.93%100.00% 
13. To authorise the Company to cancel its Share Premium account and Capital Redemption Reserve 6,533,4911,073,0127,606,50340,4247,646,927150,139
 85.44%14.03%99.47%0.53%100.00% 
14. To authorise the Company to amend its Articles of Association 6,262,3091,132,2067,394,515154,2997,548,814248,252
 82.96%15.00%97.96%2.04%100.00% 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820


