17.07.2024 18:17:25
ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM
ProVen
VCT
plc
17 July 2024
Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Proven VCT plc, held on Wednesday 17 July 2024, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.00pm on 15 July 2024, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:
|Total Votes
|For – specific
|For – discretion
|For - total
|Against
|Total
|Withheld
|1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts
|8,109,744
|324,801
|8,434,545
|32,334
|8,466,879
|1,400
|95.78%
|3.84%
|99.62%
|0.38%
|100.00%
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|7,512,812
|449,382
|7,962,194
|315,704
|8,277,898
|190,381
|90.76%
|5.43%
|96.19%
|3.81%
|100.00%
|3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|7,477,822
|499,477
|7,977,299
|319,313
|8,296,612
|171,667
|90.13%
|6.02%
|96.15%
|3.85%
|100.00%
|4. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.75p
|8,118,066
|319,338
|8,437,404
|30,875
|8,468,279
|0
|95.87%
|3.77%
|99.64%
|0.36%
|100.00%
|5. To re-appoint the Auditor
|7,803,468
|447,877
|8,251,345
|175,422
|8,426,767
|41,512
|92.61%
|5.31%
|97.92%
|2.08%
|100.00%
|6. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration
|7,924,831
|430,410
|8,355,241
|76,153
|8,431,394
|36,885
|94.00%
|5.10%
|99.10%
|0.90%
|100.00%
|7. To re-elect Neal Ransome as a Director
|7,801,251
|334,294
|8,135,545
|141,352
|8,276,897
|191,382
|94.25%
|4.04%
|98.29%
|1.71%
|100.00%
|8. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director
|7,747,934
|334,294
|8,082,228
|169,443
|8,251,671
|216,608
|93.90%
|4.05%
|97.95%
|2.05%
|100.00%
|9. to re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director
|7,933,635
|334,294
|8,267,929
|155,608
|8,423,537
|44,742
|94.18%
|3.97%
|98.15%
|1.85%
|100.00%
|10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|7,577,536
|788,186
|8,365,722
|80,421
|8,446,143
|22,136
|89.72%
|9.33%
|99.05%
|0.95%
|100.00%
|11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights
|7,135,898
|788,186
|7,924,084
|363,686
|8,287,770
|180,509
|86.10%
|9.51%
|95.61%
|4.39%
|100.00%
|12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares
|7,445,356
|788,186
|8,233,542
|225,110
|8,458,652
|9,627
|88.02%
|9.32%
|97.34%
|2.66%
|100.00%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national- storage-mechanism
Beringea LLP Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
