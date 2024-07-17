17.07.2024 18:17:25

ProVen VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen VCT plc
17 July 2024

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Proven VCT plc, held on Wednesday 17 July 2024, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.00pm on 15 July 2024, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:


Total VotesFor – specificFor – discretionFor - totalAgainstTotalWithheld
1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts8,109,744324,8018,434,54532,3348,466,8791,400
       
 95.78%3.84%99.62%0.38%100.00% 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy7,512,812449,3827,962,194315,7048,277,898190,381
       
 90.76%5.43%96.19%3.81%100.00% 
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report7,477,822499,4777,977,299319,3138,296,612171,667
       
 90.13%6.02%96.15%3.85%100.00% 
4. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.75p8,118,066319,3388,437,40430,8758,468,2790
       
 95.87%3.77%99.64%0.36%100.00% 
5. To re-appoint the Auditor 7,803,468447,8778,251,345175,4228,426,76741,512
       
 92.61%5.31%97.92%2.08%100.00% 
6. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration7,924,831430,4108,355,24176,1538,431,39436,885
       
 94.00%5.10%99.10%0.90%100.00% 
7. To re-elect Neal Ransome as a Director7,801,251334,2948,135,545141,3528,276,897191,382
       
 94.25%4.04%98.29%1.71%100.00% 
8. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director7,747,934334,2948,082,228169,4438,251,671216,608
       
 93.90%4.05%97.95%2.05%100.00% 
9. to re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director7,933,635334,2948,267,929155,6088,423,53744,742
       
 94.18%3.97%98.15%1.85%100.00% 
10. To authorise the Directors to allot shares7,577,536788,1868,365,72280,4218,446,14322,136
       
 89.72%9.33%99.05%0.95%100.00% 
11. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights7,135,898788,1867,924,084363,6868,287,770180,509
       
 86.10%9.51%95.61%4.39%100.00% 
12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares7,445,356788,1868,233,542225,1108,458,6529,627
       
 88.02%9.32%97.34%2.66%100.00% 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national- storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820


