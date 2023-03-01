|
01.03.2023 17:39:43
ProVen VCT plc: Total voting rights
ProVen VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
1 March 2023
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Proven VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 28 February 2023, are summarised as follows:
|Shares in issue
|Voting rights per Share
|Voting rights
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
|247,113,415
|1
|247,113,415
|Total voting rights
|247,113,415
The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
