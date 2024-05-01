ProVen VCT plc

Total Voting Rights

1 May 2024



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Proven VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 30 April 2024, are summarised as follows:

Shares in issue Voting rights per Share Voting rights Ordinary shares of 10p each 272,315,320 1 272,315,320 Total voting rights 272,315,320

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.



The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

