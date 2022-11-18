ProVeyance Appoints Nate Syrek as CFO

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Street Capital, a Houston-based private equity firm, announces Nate Syrek has joined ProVeyance Group ("ProVeyance") as CFO. Mr. Syrek brings more than 15 years of experience in accounting and FP&A, and a proven track record of building high-performance finance organizations supporting complex manufacturing operations.

Most recently, Mr. Syrek served as CFO at PaperTech. Prior to PaperTech, Mr. Syrek held leadership roles at Owens Corning in operational accounting and finance, and at Plante Moran providing tax and audit services to PE-backed manufacturing companies. He holds a B.A. from Miami University and an MBA from University of Toledo.

"Nate is an extremely talented financial executive and a key addition to the senior leadership team," said Tim Carpenter, ProVeyance CEO. "In addition to his financial expertise and technical knowledge, Nate has an exceptional understanding of what it takes to drive growth and operational excellence in a manufacturing organization such as ProVeyance. Nate will play an instrumental role in our future success, and I look forward to working with him to deliver on our commitment to our customers to provide industry leading quality products and services."

Mr. Syrek stated, "It is an exciting time to join the ProVeyance team. The company has been growing rapidly and with the support of our financial partner, Milton Street Capital, continues to make significant investments to support our customers and growth. I look forward to helping the team execute on several initiatives underway as well as its long-term strategic objectives during this next phase of growth."

About ProVeyance Group

ProVeyance is a leading North American manufacturer of advanced conveyance components and subsystems for package and material handling applications that goes to market through its Woodsage and Ashland brands. The Woodsage brand primarily manufactures specialty steel rollers and roller assemblies, including tapered, grooved, motor-driven, and sleeved. The Ashland brand manufactures and assembles conveyor systems, sub-systems, and related parts and accessories.

www.proveyance.com

About Milton Street Capital

Milton Street is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on control investments in North American manufacturing, rental, distribution, and service companies with EBITDA typically ranging from $5 million to $20 million. The firm seeks opportunities to create value and transform companies into sustainably great businesses through active engagement in strategy, human capital, and commercial and operational improvements. Milton Street has a long history of partnering with family-owned businesses and entrepreneurs to support growth.

Contact:

Milton Street Capital

Kendall Childers

partner@miltonstreetcap.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proveyance-appoints-nate-syrek-as-cfo-301682956.html

SOURCE Milton Street Capital LLC