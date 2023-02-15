Providence Health Plan Partners with Interwell Health to Drive Earlier Interventions and Education for Members with Chronic Kidney Disease

New Value-Based Care Agreement Seeks to Improve Patient Outcomes

PORTLAND, Ore. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Health Plan and Interwell Health today announced a new value-based care initiative that will provide earlier identification, education, and support to members with late-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The initiative will include members across the full continuum of insurance options offered by Providence Health Plan, providing new resources for both commercial and Medicare Advantage members.

Providence Health has been a strong advocate of personalized health coaching, embedded care management, and telehealth to improve the wellbeing of its members. In coordination with Interwell Health aligned nephrologists, the partnership will activate a team of highly specialized resources to help members with CKD manage this complex condition, including social workers, dietitians, nurses, pharmacists, and peer mentors.

"Providence Health Plan has long been out front driving the shift to new models of care that include a more integrated approach with providers in Oregon," said Dr. Robert Gluckman, Chief Medical Officer for Providence Health Plan. "We are excited to partner with Interwell Health and leverage their comprehensive model to slow progression of chronic kidney disease, provide more access to transplant and home dialysis, and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations."

"We know that earlier education and support in tight alignment with physician practices can have a big impact on patient outcomes," said Dr. George Hart, Chief Medical Officer for Interwell Health. "We look forward to working closely with Providence Health Plan to help identify patients earlier in their disease progression and provide the support those patients need to live their best lives."

The partnership aims to better coordinate care of members through Interwell Health's leading network of local nephrologists committed to driving results in new value-based care agreements. Specialized renal care coordinators embedded in local physician practices help members navigate their care journey, including the many other conditions that often accompany a kidney disease diagnosis.

Interwell Health also works to ensure members have a preemptive kidney transplant or planned transition to dialysis when needed, especially home therapies. The earlier identification of kidney disease and subsequent interventions implemented under this partnership seek to reduce the number of people needing urgent dialysis in the hospital. Interwell Health has successfully reduced hospital admissions by 34% for members in its other value-based care plans.

About Providence Health Plan

Providence Health Plan (PHP) is an integral part of a 160-year-old not-for-profit health care collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. PHP provides high quality, affordable coverage to members via plans for small and large groups, self-insured plan sponsors, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as individuals and families. We offer a range of benefits including comprehensive health care, 24/7 access to telehealth visits, behavioral health resources and personalized health coaching.

About Interwell Health

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com.

Media Contacts

Providence Health Plan

Erin McClellan

Erin.McClellan@Providence.org

Interwell Health

Brad Puffer

media@interwellhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providence-health-plan-partners-with-interwell-health-to-drive-earlier-interventions-and-education-for-members-with-chronic-kidney-disease-301747159.html

SOURCE Interwell Health