Provident Financial Holdings Inc. Profit Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.35 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $1.86 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $13.86 million from $14.43 million last year.

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.35 Mln. vs. $1.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $13.86 Mln vs. $14.43 Mln last year.