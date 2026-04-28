Provident Financial Holdings Aktie
WKN: 914318 / ISIN: US7438681014
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28.04.2026 12:08:16
Provident Financial Holdings Inc. Profit Drops In Q3
(RTTNews) - Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $1.35 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $1.86 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $13.86 million from $14.43 million last year.
Provident Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.35 Mln. vs. $1.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $13.86 Mln vs. $14.43 Mln last year.
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