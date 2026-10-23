Provident Financial Holdings Aktie
WKN: 914318 / ISIN: US7438681014
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23.10.2026 07:43:19
Provident Financial To Purchase Back Up To 5% Of Common Stock
(RTTNews) - Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV), the holding company of Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., Wednesday said that its Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program to buy back up to 5 percent of its common stock, which is around 305,477 shares.
The company said that the new program will commence after the existing January 2026 repurchase plan is completed or expires, with approximately 21,674 shares remaining under the current plan.
The shares will be purchased over one year through open-market transactions or privately negotiated deals, subject to market conditions, capital requirements, and available cash. Provident Financial Holdings said in an official statement.
On the NASDAQ Market, PROV ended Thursday's trading at $18.19, up 0.08 percent.
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