Provident Healthcare Partners Wins Three Awards at the Annual USA Middle Market Awards

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners was the recipient of three awards at the Annual USA Middle Market Awards: Healthcare M&A Investment Bank of the Year and Healthcare Services Deal of the Year. In addition, Provident's Rebecca Leiba was one of the recipients of the USA Top Women Dealmaker Awards.

"I am immensely honored by this recognition. To be included with this amazing group of women is one of the proudest achievements of my professional career. I will pay tribute to this award by offering my support and leadership to women throughout the industry," commented Rebecca Leiba, Managing Director at Provident Healthcare Partners. Rebecca has over 23 years' experience, and recently completed her 200th M&A transaction.

Provident has been the recipient of a total recipient of dozens of M&A Atlas Awards over the past decade. The firm has emerged as one of the most respected healthcare investment banking firms in the country through best in class strategic advisory and an unequivocal focus on its clients.

In addition to winning Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year, Provident won the Healthcare Services Deal of the Year for representing Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery in its strategic partnership with Blue Sea Capital and Bay Area Oral Surgery Management to form Beacon Oral Specialists.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is one of the leading investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare service companies. The firm has a thorough knowledge of market sectors and specialties, and unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process. Provident uncovers value and opportunities that others often overlook to create transaction premiums for its clients. For additional information on Provident, please visit www.providenthp.com.

About Global M&A Network

Global M&A Network produces the M&A Atlas Awards™® for mergers, acquisitions, turnaround and alternative investor communities. Winning the M&A Atlas Awards equates to achieving the "Gold Standard of Performance" seal of endorsement, validating excellence, and preeminent status in the local, and global markets since the winners are selected on "deals criteria," firm expertise and team leadership merits. For additional information, please visit www.globalmanetwork.com.

