Providing Power To Homes And Families

MILWAUKEE, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable electricity at home is more critical than ever to power work, school and daily life for so many around the country. Yet during the upcoming severe weather season, outages are a near certainty and Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a range of solutions to help keep the lights on.

The 2020 storm season could see above-average probability for major hurricanes hitting the U.S. coastline and the Caribbean according to the annual Colorado State Tropical Meteorology Forecast issued earlier this month. As those in the paths of these storms know, power outages come with the territory and standby generators are the best way to deliver reliable power.

Briggs & Stratton offers a full line of standby generators and an extensive support network to make sure you have the power you need and leading technology in power management to ensure your home power doesn't miss a beat and your lifestyle goes uninterrupted.

"Standby generators can power an entire home, and because they are wired to the home's electrical system, there is minimal interruption," explained Briggs & Stratton's Brian Northway, field service manager. "When a storm knocks out power, the generator automatically takes over to deliver power, allowing you to take care of family and accomplish what you need to rather than worry about the power outage."

Plan ahead

Being prepared for weather disasters and outages is critical to protecting property, productivity and well-being. Preparation is all the more important, as many homes are doubling as offices and schools and a reliable power source is critical to maintaining livelihoods.

"Preparation is key as a standby generator is a more considered purchase and will take some advance planning on the part of the homeowner," said Northway. "We encourage those in areas prone to outages to reach out to an authorized Briggs & Stratton standby generator dealer or an electrician well in advance of severe weather."

Why Standby?

Briggs & Stratton's family of standby generators, all assembled at the company's facilities in Wisconsin, will automatically engage, via a transfer switch, as soon as power goes out. An appropriately sized standby generator can power an entire home and each Briggs & Stratton generator can provide a smart power management system to help manage high-wattage appliance priority. Power management technologies allow a homeowner to prioritize the power they need during an outage at a lower upfront acquisition cost.

The company offers an industry-leading five-year limited warranty1 on its units which come in various sizes to power different sized homes.

And because standby generators are fueled by natural gas or liquid propane, they don't require regular filling of the tank with gasoline.

For more information on choosing the right generator, visit www.powernow.com or call 1-800-732-2989.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

________________________ 1 See operator's manual or briggsandstratton.com for complete warranty details.

