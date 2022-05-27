27.05.2022 17:42:00

Province of Buenos Aires Holders Organize Around Excluded Series

GENEVA, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A bondholder led organizational effort has been initiated for holders of the two series of Province of Buenos Aires (the "Province") bonds that did not reach the collective action thresholds (the "PBA Excluded Series") in the wider August 2021 exchange transaction.

The PBA Excluded Series include both the (i) 10.875% USD 2021 Bonds (Reg S XS0584493349/ 144 A XS0584497175), and the (ii) Euro 2020 Bonds (Reg S XS0234085461/ 144 A XS0234085891).

Organizational efforts have the primary objective of facilitating communication among creditors of the PBA Excluded Series and to pursue any appropriate legal or settlement actions with the issuer, as appropriate.

Other holders of PBA Excluded Series bonds who wish to learn more are encouraged to contact:

info@PBAexcludedbonds.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/province-of-buenos-aires-holders-organize-around-excluded-series-301556745.html

SOURCE Holders of PBA Excluded Series Bonds

