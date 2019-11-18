Provision CARES Proton Therapy Orlando Announces Arrival of Cyclotron in Hamlin Development

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provision CARES Proton Therapy Orlando is under construction in the Hamlin development in Southwest Orange County. The center will offer one of the most promising new cancer therapies available, proton therapy; and will utilize the latest advancement in proton therapy systems, the ProNova SC360 manufactured by ProNova Solutions, LLC located in Maryville, Tennessee

On Wednesday, November 20, one of the key components of the proton therapy system, the cyclotron, will travel from Cape Canaveral to Hamlin on a flatbed truck along a FDOT pre-approved route. The cyclotron travel time is expected to take approximately four hours before arrival at Hamlin. The cyclotron generates the proton beam that is used to treat patients through the ProNova SC360 system. Delivery of the cyclotron is a milestone event in the construction of the proton therapy treatment center.

Once the cyclotron has arrived at the proton center, the Provision team, which includes personnel from ProNova Solutions, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Barnhart Crane & Rigging Co., will then begin the rigging and installation of the cyclotron into the new proton therapy center building. Following installation of the cyclotron, installation, testing and commissioning of the ProNova SC360 will continue as the proton therapy center building is completed.

The cyclotron accelerates a proton beam that is incorporated into the ProNova SC360 delivery system and then used to deliver this advanced cancer treatment. This treatment provides a means to treat the cancer and spare the patient with fewer side effects.

The Provision CARES Proton Center is located in the 17-acre Provision CARES Cancer Center in Hamlin and is a member of the Provision CARES Cancer Network. Provision CARES Cancer Centers with Proton Therapy are also located in Knoxville, TN, Nashville, TN and recently announced Kansas City, KS, where all Provision centers provide comprehensive and integrated diagnostic and therapy services for all patients and all physicians who need those services.

Provision's leadership team, cancer center partners, and media will be viewing the cyclotron delivery from the construction site at 15775 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden, Florida.

About Proton Therapy

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy that uses a single beam of high-energy protons to treat various forms of cancer. Proton therapy treats tumors by directing protons into the tumor site destroying cancerous cells. Unlike with other forms of radiation, radiation oncologists can control both the dose and range of protons, which allows the maximum deposition of energy into the tumor. This reduces damage to nearby healthy tissue and limits negative side effects. Proton treatment can be combined with chemotherapy and biological treatments, depending on the cancer type, to provide better outcomes with less tissue damage. According to the National Association of Proton Therapy, there are currently 35 proton therapy centers in operation.

About Provision's ProNova System

An affiliate of Provision Healthcare, ProNova Solutions, LLC is committed to making proton therapy accessible to a greater number of patients and physicians worldwide. ProNova was founded by former leaders of CTI Molecular Imaging, which brought positron emission tomography (PET) technology out of the laboratory and made it a clinical reality for millions of cancer patients. Today the same team is redefining cancer treatment once again with the introduction of the first and only superconducting 360-degree compact proton therapy system. It is the only proton therapy system developed in a clinical setting, benefitting from continuous input from physicians, medical physicists, and therapists during design and development. The system includes state-of-the-art features such as pencil beam scanning and advanced imaging with cone-beam CT, all in a compact design.

About Provision Healthcare

Provision Healthcare, LLC was formed in 2005 with the purpose of developing innovative healthcare solutions focused on improving patient care and clinical outcomes and developing support for research, educational and charitable causes. Provision has developed a unique, comprehensive expertise in proton therapy including Provision's patient focused "Culture of Care" that distinguishes Provision from other proton and cancer center developers and operators that have a much narrower focus. The combination of unique expertise and an innovative, entrepreneurial approach continues to propel Provision towards a position of industry leadership with respect to both cancer care and proton therapy.

