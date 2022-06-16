Provision of the draft information memorandum

As announced on June 13, New Gen Holding SAS filed on June 15, 2022 a simplified public offer for Generix Group shares at a price of €9.50 per share, plus an additional €0.50 per share if the threshold of 90% of the share capital and voting rights is reached at the end of the offer.

The project of a simplified takeover bid and the Draft Prospectus remain subject to the review of the AMF.

The Draft Prospectus is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Generix Group (www.generixgroup.com/fr) and may also be available free of charge from the registered office of Generix Group (ArteParc Lille-Lesquin (Bâtiment 2A), 2 rue des Peupliers - 59810 Lesquin) and from Alantra (7 rue Jacques Bingen - 75017 Paris)

In accordance with article 231-28 of the general regulation of the AMF, the information relating to the characteristics, particularly the legal, financial, and accounting characteristics of New Gen Holding SAS and Generix Group will be filed with the AMF and made available to the public no later than the day before the opening of the simplified public tender offer. A press release will be issued to inform the public of the procedures for making this information available.

Following the acquisition of Generix Group shares as described in the previous press release published by Generix Group on June 13, 2022, New Gen Holding currently holds 55.52% of the capital and 53.13% of the theoretical voting rights of Generix Group.

New Gen Holding, Montefiore and Generix Group's managers acting in concert hold 67.18% of Generix Group's capital and 65.24% of its theoretical voting rights.

In the event of the exercise of the 4,433,552 stock warrants that will be acquired by New Gen Holding under the agreements concluded with the managers, and without taking into account the securities that would be contributed to the simplified takeover bid, the aforementioned concert would hold 72.54% of Generix Group's capital and the Floating Share would hold 27.36% of the Company's capital.

François Théry - Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations: Julia Bridger – EuroLand Corporate

