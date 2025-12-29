29.12.2025 07:37:48

Proximar Seafood Appoints Viggo Halseth As Chair Following Kjell-Erik Østdahl's Resignation

(RTTNews) - Proximar Seafood AS (PROXI.OL) announced that Kjell-Erik Østdahl will step down from his role as Chair of the Board, effective 1 January 2026.

Following his departure, Viggo Halseth will assume the position of Chair until the next General Meeting. Halseth has served as a member of the Board since 2022 and brings nearly four decades of expertise in the aquaculture feed industry. His career includes senior leadership roles at Nutreco and Skretting, where he held positions such as Chief Innovation Officer at Nutreco and CEO of both Skretting Norway and the Skretting Group.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenstart schwächer erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex dürfte leicht zulegen. Asiens Börsen zeigen sich am Montag uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen