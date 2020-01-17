|
Proximity Lab Releases Research-focused Report on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Product Design: Features Insights from AI Experts and Product Designers
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proximity Lab, a leading UX research, strategy, and design agency, released an in-depth research report that studies the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on digital product design. The report provides highlights from interviews with AI experts at leading product development companies including Adobe, Alarm.com, Eagle Genomics, MIT Media Lab, Nuance, and Salesforce and summarizes the results of a survey of over 100 digital product designers and knowledge workers.
Key areas of exploration include:
- What designers and knowledge workers think about AI
- The best ways to build trust with AI
- Balancing AI autonomy with user-directed activities
- Using AI to boost creativity among creatives and knowledge workers
- The impact of AI on the product development lifecycle
Anthony Finbow, CEO of Eagle Genomics and an expert in AI and ML, was part of the research. "The team at Proximity Lab focused on finding the answer to a critical issue for anyone building products: how to foster the right relationship between AI and the people using it. If you can get these interactions right, you have the opportunity to develop an entirely new conversation that can lead to insights and knowledge that neither a person or machine alone would have uncovered."
The report is divided into the following sections:
- Survey findings & interview insight
- Designing for AI-to-people interactions (explicit AI)
- Expert interview highlights (Adobe, Eagle Genomics)
- AI product spotlights (Salesforce, IBM, DrivenData)
- Using AI to drive increased organizational creativity
- AI's impact on product design (product lifecycle)
The report, "Up & Rising: How AI is Transforming Product Design & Creativity," is free and available for download at Proximity Lab's website.
About Proximity Lab
Proximity Lab is an award-winning interaction design studio with deep experience in research, product strategy and UX design. We are designers, creators and thinkers who bring diverse backgrounds together to develop a common vision – to create products that emphasize clarity, simplicity and value. Our team has been helping enterprise software leaders and innovators rethink and reimagine software experiences for over 10 years. Proximity Lab is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH with offices in San Francisco, CA.
