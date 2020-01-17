Proximity Lab Releases Research-focused Report on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Product Design: Features Insights from AI Experts and Product Designers

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proximity Lab, a leading UX research, strategy, and design agency, released an in-depth research report that studies the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on digital product design. The report provides highlights from interviews with AI experts at leading product development companies including Adobe, Alarm.com, Eagle Genomics, MIT Media Lab, Nuance, and Salesforce and summarizes the results of a survey of over 100 digital product designers and knowledge workers.

Key areas of exploration include:

What designers and knowledge workers think about AI

The best ways to build trust with AI

Balancing AI autonomy with user-directed activities

Using AI to boost creativity among creatives and knowledge workers

The impact of AI on the product development lifecycle

Anthony Finbow, CEO of Eagle Genomics and an expert in AI and ML, was part of the research. "The team at Proximity Lab focused on finding the answer to a critical issue for anyone building products: how to foster the right relationship between AI and the people using it. If you can get these interactions right, you have the opportunity to develop an entirely new conversation that can lead to insights and knowledge that neither a person or machine alone would have uncovered."

The report is divided into the following sections:

Survey findings & interview insight

Designing for AI-to-people interactions (explicit AI)

Expert interview highlights (Adobe, Eagle Genomics)

AI product spotlights (Salesforce, IBM, DrivenData)

Using AI to drive increased organizational creativity

AI's impact on product design (product lifecycle)

The report, "Up & Rising: How AI is Transforming Product Design & Creativity," is free and available for download at Proximity Lab's website.

