Prudential Aktie

Prudential ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 852069 / ISIN: GB0007099541

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.11.2026 15:00:11

Prudential announces title sponsorship of "Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui", lighting up Victoria Harbour this winter


EQS Newswire / 10/11/2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Serving Hong Kong for over 60 years, supporting Hong Kong's diverse calendar of mega events and bringing festive cheer to locals and visitors


HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2025 – Prudential Hong Kong Limited ("Prudential") today announced its title sponsorship of the inaugural "Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui", supporting the Hong Kong Tourism Board ("HKTB") in bringing the festive experience of "Hong Kong WinterFest" to Tsim Sha Tsui for the first time. From 18 November, a collection of iconic landmarks along the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade will be transformed into a spectacular stage of light and sound. Through an immersive light and sound experience, the event will add a dazzling festive glow to Victoria Harbour and invite locals and visitors from around the world to share in the joy of the season and experience Hong Kong at its festive best.

836614-CSP-7705-2-jpg-550x.jpeg

Ivan Choi, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Limited, said, "Prudential has a longstanding connection with Tsim Sha Tsui. From the large-scale LED screen at Star House to Hong Kong's first Prudential-themed bus terminus, we have established a distinctive brand presence in this prime district, where business, shopping and entertainment come together. This winter, we are delighted to partner with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to present 'Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui', extending our brand presence to the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade. As one of Hong Kong's leading insurance companies, Prudential has been serving Hong Kong for over 60 years, and this sponsorship reflects our long-term commitment to serving the city, supporting its communities and contributing to its vibrancy. We hope the spectacular light displays will create a memorable winter experience for locals and visitors from around the world."

Running from 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027, the event will transform the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Cluster, comprising the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, the Clock Tower, the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Hong Kong Space Museum, into an immersive stage of light and sound. Featuring Christmas-themed projections, captivating northern lights-inspired visuals, and reimagined Christmas classics, the experience will bring together dazzling light displays and uplifting melodies to create a vibrant festive spectacle along the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, free for all to enjoy.

Hong Kong WinterFest - "Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui" Event Details

Event Period: 18 November 2026 – 5 January 2027
Show Time: 18 November 2026
  • 8:45 p.m. to 11:00p.m.
19 November 2026 – 5 January 2027*#
  • Monday to Sunday: 7:00p.m. – 11:00p.m.
* 28–30 December 2026: The show will be partially suspended

31 December 2026: All shows are suspended for the New
Year Countdown event

# Extended to 1am on 24–27 December 2026, and 1–2 January 2027

(Consideration: During the event period, crowd control measures may be implemented on-site and public access to certain areas may therefore be restricted. Please follow on-site instructions.)
Participating
Buildings: 		Hong Kong Cultural Centre Cluster (Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Clock Tower, Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Space Museum)

Hashtag: #Prudential
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Prudential has been serving the people of Hong Kong since 1964. Through Prudential Hong Kong Limited and Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, the Company provides a range of financial planning services and products, including individual life insurance, investment-linked insurance, retirement solutions, health and medical protection, general insurance, and employee benefits to protect over 1.41 million customers in Hong Kong. Beyond Hong Kong, Prudential serves the Macau community through its branch, offering health insurance and financial solutions to complete its footprint in the Greater Bay Area. Visit www.prudential.com.hk for more information.

225647
News Source: Prudential Hong Kong Limited

10/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Prudential plc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Prudential plc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Prudential plc 11,55 -0,22% Prudential plc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- US-Märkte im Sinkflug -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen