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WKN: 852069 / ISIN: GB0007099541

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28.10.2026 03:00:11

Prudential convenes inaugural Partnership Summit to shape the next era of customer and business growth


EQS Newswire / 28/10/2026 / 03:00 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2026 - Prudential plc ("Prudential"), a leading insurer and asset manager in Asia and Africa, brought together senior leaders from key banking and strategic partnerships for its inaugural Prudential Partnership Summit in Chengdu, China. Held under the theme "Catalyst for the Next Wave", the two-day event gathered over 150 participants, including economists, banking and fintech leaders, and Prudential executives, to strengthen collaboration, expand capabilities and accelerate innovation.

829691-Prudential-Partnership-Su.jpeg

The Summit explored the trends reshaping customer expectations and the future of financial services. Discussions focused on rising wealth, increasing cross-border mobility, and the growing convergence of data, artificial intelligence and human expertise. Participants exchanged perspectives on how deeper partnerships can enhance customer outcomes and unlock new opportunities for the next phase of growth.

Chengdu's history provided a fitting backdrop for the Summit. More than a thousand years ago, the city pioneered "jiaozi", widely regarded as the world's first paper money. Its success depended on trust in the promise behind it, a principle that remains equally important in successful partnerships today.

Dennis Tan, Regional CEO, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar; Group Partnership Distribution, Prudential plc, said: "Keeping promises sits at the heart of every partnership for Prudential. Founded on trust and strengthened through collaboration, these relationships help us meet customers' increasingly interconnected health, protection and wealth needs.

"The Summit demonstrated the strength of Prudential's partnership ecosystem and the opportunities ahead. By bringing together distribution expertise, digital capabilities and market insights, we are working to create better customer experiences and drive long-term, sustainable growth with our partners."

The programme also featured guest speaker Pierluigi Collina, FIFA's Chief Refereeing Officer and referee of the 2002 FIFA World Cup Final. Drawing on his experience at the highest level of international football, he shared perspectives on leadership, accountability and sound decision-making in complex and rapidly changing environments.

Partnership distribution at Prudential

Prudential harnesses the strength of its partnership ecosystem to translate shared priorities into action, helping more customers achieve greater financial security and confidence for the future.

Partnership distribution has long been central to Prudential's growth strategy. Since establishing its first strategic bancassurance partnership in 1998, Prudential has built one of Asia's largest bancassurance franchises, comprising more than 180 banking partnerships across markets. In the first half of 2026, the bancassurance channel delivered US$586 million in new business profit, up 13 per cent on a constant exchange rate basis from US$505 million in the same period last year.

Hashtag: #Prudentialplc
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prudential plc

Prudential provides life and health insurance and asset management in Greater China, ASEAN, India and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX: 2378) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and is also included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.

Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

www.prudentialplc.com


225647
News Source: Prudential plc

28/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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