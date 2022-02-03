03.02.2022 22:38:58

Prudential Financial Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial (PRU) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.21 billion, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $0.82 billion, or $2.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 billion or $3.18 per share for the period.

Prudential Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.21 Bln. vs. $0.82 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.13 vs. $2.03 last year.

