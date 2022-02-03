|
03.02.2022 22:38:58
Prudential Financial Profit Advances In Q4
(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial (PRU) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year
The company's earnings came in at $1.21 billion, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $0.82 billion, or $2.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 billion or $3.18 per share for the period.
Prudential Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.21 Bln. vs. $0.82 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.13 vs. $2.03 last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Prudential Financial Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01:00
|Prudential Financial (PRU) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Prudential Financial mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Prudential Financial präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.01.22
|Why Prudential Financial Jumped 38% in 2021 (MotleyFool)
|
03.01.22
|Is Prudential Financial Stock Fairly Priced? (Forbes)
|
11.11.21
|Prudential Financial Stock Has Limited Upside (Forbes)