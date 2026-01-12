Prudential Financial Aktie

Prudential Financial für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 764959 / ISIN: US7443201022

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 03:44:04

Prudential Financial Reportedly Explores Sale Of Its India-based Asset Management Unit

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial Inc. is exploring the sale of its India-based asset management unit, which has struggled to generate profits since being acquired from Deutsche Bank AG nearly a decade ago, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to Bloomberg, Prudential has initiated exploratory talks with advisors and potential buyers. While no final decision has been made, the move underscores the challenges foreign firms face in India's competitive asset management sector.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Prudential Financial Inc.

mehr Nachrichten