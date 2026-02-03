Prudential Financial Aktie
WKN: 764959 / ISIN: US7443201022
|
03.02.2026 23:03:08
Prudential Financial Swings To Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company of $905 million or $2.55 per share, compared to a net loss of $57 million or $0.17 per share for the year-ago quarter.
The current quarter included a net after-tax organizational charge of $107 million or $0.30 per share.
Fourth-quarter after-tax adjusted operating income was $1.168 billion or $3.30 per share, compared to $1.068 billion or $2.96 per share for the year-ago quarter.
