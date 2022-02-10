|
10.02.2022 08:27:22
Prudential Group CEO Mike Wells To Retire
(RTTNews) - Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK), on Thursday, announced that Group CEO Mike Wells has planned to retire from his role at the end of March 2022 and accordingly, will not stand for re-election as a Director at the next Annual General Meeting.
Given the refocused nature of the business, the Board is conducting a search for a Group CEO to be based in Asia to succeed Wells, which includes both internal and external candidates.
Further, the company noted that its Group CFO and COO Mark FitzPatrick, will become Interim Group CEO when Wells steps down in March. In addition to leading the Group and continuing as COO, he will assist the incoming Group CEO in completing the transition process, as required. Thereafter he will step down from the Board and remain available to the company as an adviser for a period.
Meanwhile, Nic Nicandrou, CEO Asia and Africa, remains responsible for leading all of Prudential's life insurance and asset management businesses across Asia and Africa and will continue to focus on their operational performance.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Prudential PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Prudential PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 2 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Staatsanleihen im Fokus: ATX und DAX mit deutlichen Kursverlusten erwartet -- Märkte in Fernost mit Abgaben
Zum Wochenschluss dürften die Bären das Ruder am heimischen Markt sowie auch in Deutschland übernehmen. Die Börsen in Asien bewegen sich am Freitag ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain - Tokio im Feiertag.