Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.08.2022 08:32:05

Prudential PLC H1 Pre-tax Profit Down, Premiums Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Insurance company Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax was $300 million, down from last year's $1.26 billion.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the company was $104 million, compared to prior year's loss of $4.01 billion. Earnings per share were 3.8 cents, compared to loss of 154.2 cents a year ago.

In the prior year, excluding loss from discontinued operations of $5.07 billion, earnings from continuing operations were $1.06 billion or 40.9 cents.

Gross premiums earned grew to $12.24 billion from $11.52 billion a year ago. Earned premiums, net of reinsurance was $11.32 billion, compared to $10.62 billion last year.

Total revenue, net of reinsurance, was negative $13 billion, vompared to prior year's positive $11.69 billion.

Investment return was negative $24.57 billion, compared to prior year's positive $738 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Prudential PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 2 Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Prudential PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 2 Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Prudential PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 2 Shs 24,52 0,16% Prudential PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 2 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen