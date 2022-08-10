|
10.08.2022 08:32:05
Prudential PLC H1 Pre-tax Profit Down, Premiums Rise - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Insurance company Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax was $300 million, down from last year's $1.26 billion.
Profit attributable to equity holders of the company was $104 million, compared to prior year's loss of $4.01 billion. Earnings per share were 3.8 cents, compared to loss of 154.2 cents a year ago.
In the prior year, excluding loss from discontinued operations of $5.07 billion, earnings from continuing operations were $1.06 billion or 40.9 cents.
Gross premiums earned grew to $12.24 billion from $11.52 billion a year ago. Earned premiums, net of reinsurance was $11.32 billion, compared to $10.62 billion last year.
Total revenue, net of reinsurance, was negative $13 billion, vompared to prior year's positive $11.69 billion.
Investment return was negative $24.57 billion, compared to prior year's positive $738 million.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
