Prudential Aktie
WKN: 852069 / ISIN: GB0007099541
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10.09.2026 05:45:11
Prudential plc retains number two position in global MDRT ranking, with first-time qualifiers up 14% across Asia and Africa
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Growth reflects Prudential's continued investment in adviser development and career progression
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2026 - Prudential plc ("Prudential") has retained its No. 2 position among multinational companies in the 2026 Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) rankings. First-time qualifiers increased 14 per cent year-on-year, reflecting continued momentum in Prudential's agency business and the impact of its strategy to build a more professional and productive agency force across Asia and Africa.
This momentum is reflected across Prudential's markets:
Pankaj Banerjee, Group Chief Agency Officer, Prudential plc, said: "Our agency transformation is gathering pace, and our direction is clear: we are building a higher-quality, more professional and more productive agency force, equipped to deliver the trusted advice our customers increasingly need, at every stage of their lives. The continued growth in first-time MDRT qualifiers reflects the progress we are making and the commitment of our advisers, agency leaders and colleagues to raising professional standards across the industry."
As customer needs become more complex, particularly in health, protection and wealth planning, the demand for trusted, high-quality advice is rising. For Prudential, upholding agency excellence is about providing advisers access to learning, role models, communities and opportunities that help them progress and deliver better outcomes for customers.
This commitment is reflected in Prudential's long-standing partnership with MDRT, which gives advisers access to a global professional community, learning opportunities and standards of excellence. At every stage of the adviser journey, Prudential continues to invest in attracting high-quality talent, strengthening capabilities and productivity. This includes equipping advisers with deeper wealth planning capabilities, insights and AI-enabled tools to meet evolving customer needs and drive sustained MDRT growth.
To accelerate this progress, Prudential recently established the MDRT Advisory Council, a Group-wide platform bringing together leading producers in 11 agency markets to share best practices, accelerate adviser growth and support advisers in their professional progression across the force.
Prudential's commitment to adviser development was also reflected at the 2026 MDRT Global Conference in Sydney, where it was recognised as MDRT Premier Sponsor and joined by 400 of its advisers and agency leaders from across different markets.
As MDRT approaches its 100th anniversary, Prudential looks forward to continuing its partnership with MDRT with a focus on expanding development pathways, raising professional standards, and supporting the next generation of advisers to achieve their full potential.
Hashtag: #Prudentialplc
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Prudential plcPrudential provides life and health insurance and asset management in Greater China, ASEAN, India and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX: 2378) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and is also included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.
Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
www.prudentialplc.com/
News Source: Prudential plc
10/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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