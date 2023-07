Prudential To Reinsure $12.5 Bln Of Reserves With Somerset Re.

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) on Monday said it has agreed to reinsure about $12.5 billion of guaranteed universal life block with Somerset Re.

This transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, results in proceeds of about $450 million, the company said.

As per the agreement, Somerset Re will reinsure nearly $12.5 billion of reserves backing Prudential's guaranteed universal life policies issued by Pruco Life Insurance Company and Pruco Life Insurance Company of New Jersey.