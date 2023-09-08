|
Prudential, Warburg Pincus Launch New Insurance Firm Prismic Life Re
(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) and Warburg Pincus LLC, a private equity firm, on Friday announced the launch of Prismic Life Reinsurance, Ltd., a licensed Class E Bermuda-based life and annuity reinsurance company.
Charles Lowrey, CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc., said: "Prismic will enhance our ability to address the evolving needs of our insurance customers and clients while continuing to meet our obligations to policyholders. It represents a formidable combination of industry-leading expertise, global capabilities, and the backing of two of the world's leading insurance and asset management firms."
A group of investors has agreed to make equity investments in Prismic, alongside Prudential and Warburg Pincus, providing Prismic a combined initial equity investment of $1 billion.
Prudential expects to reinsure to Prismic a block of structured settlement annuity contracts with reserves of around $10 billion.
Prudential will initially own 20 percent, whereas Warburg Pincus will hold 15 percent of the equity in the new company.
Amy Kessler, who was the founding leader of Prudential's international reinsurance business, will lead Prismic as CEO.
