PS Soraya Martinez Ferrada highlights research project that explores new ways to reduce transportation pollution

RIMOUSKI, QC, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Clean growth is essential for Quebec's and Canada's transportation system. Through clean growth, we reduce pollution and to grow our economy. This is why the Government of Canada is committed to protecting air quality and ensuring Quebecers and all Canadians have healthy communities in which to live, work and raise their families.

Today, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, highlighted that Université du Québec à Rimouski is receiving $100,000 in funding under the Clean Transportation System Research and Development Program.

With this funding, Université du Québec à Rimouski will develop an application to improve the performance of maritime and rail transport. The project will evaluate, test and demonstrate the potential of a new technology aiming at more efficient diesel engines. This research project will lead to the development of innovative clean technologies for trains and ships to improve the environmental performance of Canada's transportation system.

"Through smart investments in clean transportation solutions, we are building a sustainable transport infrastructures that benefits Quebecers and all Canadians. The Clean Transportation System Research and Development Program advances new technologies to reduce pollution, and protect the environment and well-being of our communities."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Clean growth is essential for our transportation system. Investments announced today for Université du Québec à Rimouski will contribute to building a safe and secure transportation system that supports innovation in Rimouski and protect the health of our communities."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

The Clean Transportation System Research and Development Program supports researchers that are developing emission-reduction technologies and practices in the marine, rail and aviation sectors. By advancing innovative clean technologies, knowledge or practices that can be used by all modes, the program contributes to the overall improvement of the Canadian transportation system.

The Program funds clean transportation technology that addresses challenges such as retrofitting ship propellers to increase efficiency, improving rail connections to reduce idling, or developing biofuels to reduce pollution from planes.

Technology has an important role to play in reducing the pollution from transportation, and helping Canada meet its pollution reduction commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and in the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

