PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings At March 31, 2020

PRESTON, Md., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp., parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $940 thousand for the first three months of 2020. These earnings produced a .83% return on average assets and 8.60% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $45 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to $37 million at March 31, 2019.

Total assets of $462 million increased by $26 million compared to March 31, 2019, an increase of 5.94%. Total loans increased by $20 million to $360 million, as compared to March 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, non-performing assets were .31% of total assets. Total customer funding at March 31, 2020 was $374 million, an increase of 8.52% as compared to March 31, 2019.

Annualized earnings per share is $2.46 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $1.85 on March 31, 2019. The most recent stock trade was reported at $20.00 per share.  As of March 31, 2019, the book value per share was $29.34, compared to $26.12 at March 31, 2019. 

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE.  For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources.  All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements.  Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2020 financial results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET






March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$        19,641,503


$        21,800,847

Investment securities

59,796,786


54,090,750

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

359,558,120


339,330,334

Property and equipment

9,694,554


9,564,037

Bank-owned life insurance

8,471,644


5,264,720

Lease assets

2,675,508


3,184,261

Accrued interest receivable

1,314,693


1,274,417

Other assets

1,315,590


2,022,886

    Total assets

$      462,468,398


$      436,532,252





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Deposits:




    Noninterest-bearing

$      103,795,890


$        90,854,517

    Interest-bearing

263,260,118


250,326,391

        Total deposits

367,056,008


341,180,908

Repurchase agreements

7,447,748


3,916,944

FHLB advances and other borrowing

38,907,389


49,303,237

Lease liabilities

2,839,341


3,184,261

Other liabilities

1,277,970


1,847,992

    Total liabilities

417,528,456


399,433,342

Stockholders' equity

44,939,942


37,098,910

Total liabilities and equity

$      462,468,398


$      436,532,252

Book value per share

$                 29.34


$                 26.12





 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


Three Months Ended March 31,


2020


2019

Interest income




Loans, including fee income

$          4,591,832


$       4,195,078

Investment securities

346,973


355,268

Other

38,468


88,714

        Total interest income

4,977,273


4,639,060





Interest expense




Deposits

707,952


609,596

Repurchase agreements

4,945


10,863

FHLB advances

211,894


239,833

Other borrowings

40,298


45,689

        Total interest expense

965,089


905,981





Net interest income

4,012,184


3,733,079

Provision for loan losses

118,500


100,000

Net interest income after provision

3,893,684


3,633,079





Noninterest income

661,531


587,227

Noninterest expense

3,311,896


3,370,370

Net income before tax

1,243,319


849,936

Tax expense

303,494


202,205

Net income

$              939,825


$           647,731





Net income per common share,annualized

$                    2.46


$                 1.85

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psb-holding-corp-announces-earnings-at-march-31-2020-301040162.html

SOURCE PSB Holding Corp.

