PSB Holding Corp. Announces Earnings At March 31, 2020

PRESTON, Md., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp., parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc., reported net income of $940 thousand for the first three months of 2020. These earnings produced a .83% return on average assets and 8.60% return on average shareholders' equity. Stockholders' equity totaled $45 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to $37 million at March 31, 2019.

Total assets of $462 million increased by $26 million compared to March 31, 2019, an increase of 5.94%. Total loans increased by $20 million to $360 million, as compared to March 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, non-performing assets were .31% of total assets. Total customer funding at March 31, 2020 was $374 million, an increase of 8.52% as compared to March 31, 2019.

Annualized earnings per share is $2.46 at March 31, 2020, as compared to $1.85 on March 31, 2019. The most recent stock trade was reported at $20.00 per share. As of March 31, 2019, the book value per share was $29.34, compared to $26.12 at March 31, 2019.

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliot Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes, DE. For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements relating to PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. may include plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, future events, activities, performance, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Therefore, the illustrative value of forward-looking statements made in or pursuant to this press release should not, under any circumstances, be considered a guaranty or promise that such future events, activities, occurrences or performances will take place. The enclosed statements are unaudited 2020 financial results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET









March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,641,503

$ 21,800,847 Investment securities 59,796,786

54,090,750 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 359,558,120

339,330,334 Property and equipment 9,694,554

9,564,037 Bank-owned life insurance 8,471,644

5,264,720 Lease assets 2,675,508

3,184,261 Accrued interest receivable 1,314,693

1,274,417 Other assets 1,315,590

2,022,886 Total assets $ 462,468,398

$ 436,532,252







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing $ 103,795,890

$ 90,854,517 Interest-bearing 263,260,118

250,326,391 Total deposits 367,056,008

341,180,908 Repurchase agreements 7,447,748

3,916,944 FHLB advances and other borrowing 38,907,389

49,303,237 Lease liabilities 2,839,341

3,184,261 Other liabilities 1,277,970

1,847,992 Total liabilities 417,528,456

399,433,342 Stockholders' equity 44,939,942

37,098,910 Total liabilities and equity $ 462,468,398

$ 436,532,252 Book value per share $ 29.34

$ 26.12









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 Interest income





Loans, including fee income $ 4,591,832

$ 4,195,078 Investment securities 346,973

355,268 Other 38,468

88,714 Total interest income 4,977,273

4,639,060







Interest expense





Deposits 707,952

609,596 Repurchase agreements 4,945

10,863 FHLB advances 211,894

239,833 Other borrowings 40,298

45,689 Total interest expense 965,089

905,981







Net interest income 4,012,184

3,733,079 Provision for loan losses 118,500

100,000 Net interest income after provision 3,893,684

3,633,079







Noninterest income 661,531

587,227 Noninterest expense 3,311,896

3,370,370 Net income before tax 1,243,319

849,936 Tax expense 303,494

202,205 Net income $ 939,825

$ 647,731







Net income per common share,annualized $ 2.46

$ 1.85

