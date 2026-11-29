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WKN: 852070 / ISIN: US7445731067
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29.11.2026 04:41:55
PSE&G Restores Power To All Customers Hit By Thanksgiving Coastal Storm
(RTTNews) - Public Service Electric & Gas or PSE&G announced that it has completed power restoration efforts for all customers affected by the powerful Thanksgiving Day coastal storm that swept across New Jersey, bringing high winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding.
As of 8:28 a.m. on November 28, the utility had restored service to all Thanksgiving storm-related outages across its service territory. In total, approximately 127,495 customers who lost electricity during the storm have had power returned.
PSE&G crews worked around the clock to repair storm-related damage and address outages as quickly and safely as possible. The utility mobilized resources throughout the event to respond to widespread service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions.
With restoration efforts now complete, PSE&G said it is shifting resources to support other New Jersey utilities that continue to respond to storm-related outages. The company is making crews and assistance available to help neighboring utilities restore service and accelerate recovery efforts in affected communities.
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