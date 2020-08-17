PSEG Long Island to Reimburse Customers for Food and Medicines Spoiled During Tropical Storm Isaias

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSEG Long Island is expanding its claims policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic so that customers whose electrical service was interrupted by Tropical Storm Isaias for at least 72 hours can be reimbursed for spoiled food and medication. The tropical storm knocked out power for more than 420,000 customers on Long Island and in the Rockaways, making it the most destructive storm since Superstorm Sandy.

"We recognize that losing power in August, together with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, was a hardship for many of our customers," PSEG Long Island President and COO Daniel Eichhorn said. "Given the unique combination of circumstances, we believe the right thing to do is to expand our claims process to ease the burden on the customers most impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias."

PSEG Long Island will reimburse residential customers up to $250 and commercial customers up to $5,000 for food spoilage if their service was interrupted for 72 hours or longer between Aug. 4, and Aug. 12, 2020 because of Tropical Storm Isaias.

For residential customers, food spoilage claims of $150 or less must include an itemized list. Food spoilage claims over $150 must include an itemized list and proof of loss (for example: cash register tapes, store or credit card receipts, canceled checks or photographs of spoiled items).

Separately, customers will be reimbursed for losses, up to a maximum of $300, for prescription medications that spoiled due to lack of refrigeration. Customers must provide an itemized list of the medications and proof of loss (for example: pharmacy prescription label or pharmacy receipt identifying the medicine).

Commercial customers applying for reimbursement must supply an itemized list of spoiled food and proof of loss (invoices, inventory lists, bank statements).

Customers can apply for reimbursement at www.psegliny.com/claims. The reimbursement claims cannot be processed over the phone.

Customers will have until Sept. 16, 2020 to file claims. Reimbursement is expected to take up to 60 business days from when a proper claim form is completed and submitted to PSEG Long Island.

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Visit PSEG Long Island at:

www.psegliny.com

PSEG Long Island on Facebook

PSEG Long Island on Twitter

PSEG Long Island on YouTube

PSEG Long Island on Flickr

Contact: Media Relations Pager

516.229.7248

mediarelationsLI@pseg.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-long-island-to-reimburse-customers-for-food-and-medicines-spoiled-during-tropical-storm-isaias-301113333.html

SOURCE PSEG Long Island