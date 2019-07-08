pSemi Announces New Leadership Structure

In addition to a new CEO, company promotes Go Maruyama to senior vice president of administration and two directors to vice presidents

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- pSemi Corporation (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor), a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, today announced a new leadership structure. As reported in February, Sumit Tomar will officially assume the role of CEO July 1. In addition, Go Maruyama will be promoted to senior vice president of administration and two directors will transition into vice president positions.

Tomar has a proven track record of managing Profit and Loss, design win strategy and revenue growth for Wireless Infrastructure, WLAN, Industrial and Automotive markets. He has driven strategic direction for numerous market-shaping products, including RF transceivers, RF synthesizers, Power Amplifiers and RF Multi-Chip modules. Prior to joining pSemi, Tomar co-founded C-Ran Inc., where he designed and licensed a 5G RF system-solution prototype that solved issues of indoor coverage in 5G deployments. Tomar has held high-level management positions at several prominent technology companies, including the role of general manager at Qorvo, product line manager for High Speed Signal Path Solutions at Texas Instruments and product line manager at Skyworks Solutions Inc. Tomar received a Master of Science in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee and completed the Executive Management Program at Stanford University.

"Throughout Sumit's 20-plus year career, he has seamlessly brought numerous RF products to market, making him well-equipped to drive pSemi's growth trajectory," says Jim Cable, chairman of pSemi. "We recently celebrated the shipment of our 5 billionth chip – a huge accomplishment for the entire pSemi team. I am highly confident Sumit will be able to maintain this momentum in his new leadership role."

Under the new structure, Go Maruyama will serve as senior vice president of administration. Maruyama will have six direct reports, including vice president of legal, intellectual property (IP) and licensing, sales and business development, information technology (IT), and corporate planning and development. Maruyama brings a unique blend of experience to pSemi, boasting a 20-year tenure with Murata and its subsidiaries. As the current vice president of corporate planning, Maruyama is responsible for managing pSemi's corporate strategy, promoting post-merger integration of merger and acquisition activities and acting as a liaison between Murata's local and overseas affiliates. From 2013 to 2017, Maruyama served as a General Manager of marketing and business development for Murata Investment Co. in Shanghai where he was responsible for creating new business in emerging markets, especially focusing on automotive, health care and energy. Other previous positions at Murata Manufacturing Co. include manager of corporate planning. Maruyama earned his MBA and master's degree in information technology from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh and his bachelor's degree in economics from Keio University in Tokyo.

"Go offers deep experience leading teams at both with pSemi and Murata, and our working relationship has been more than stellar," continues Jim Cable. "The company has greatly benefitted from Go's leadership and collaboration skills, which is why I am thrilled he will be transitioning into a more expanded role."

The restructuring also includes the promotion of Mark Moffat to vice president of Power and Rodd Novak to vice president of corporate planning and development. Moffat joined pSemi in 2012 as the U.K. office's director of power management, overseeing integrated circuit (IC) innovation, product design and strategic marketing for the power division. Novak returned to pSemi in 2017 as a managing consultant to oversee corporate planning. Both positions will report directly to the senior vice president of administration.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

The Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and the pSemi name, pSemi logo, HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.

