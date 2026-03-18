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18.03.2026 17:41:30

PSI Software SE Delays 2025 Annual Results Release To End Of April

(RTTNews) - PSI Software SE (PSAN.DE) said on Wednesday that it has postponed the publication of its audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements, originally scheduled for March 31, until the end of April 2026 due to the final assessment of accounting matters linked to its October 2025 investment agreement.

The company said new orders in 2025 rose 25 percent year-over-year to 322 million euros from 257 million euros in 2024. PSI also confirmed its 2025 targets of about 10 percent revenue growth and an adjusted EBIT margin of 4 percent.

The Berlin-based software company develops products for optimizing energy and material flows for utilities and industrial customers.

PSAN.DE closed Wednesday's trading at EUR 46.00, up EUR 0.40 or 0.88 percent on the XETRA.

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