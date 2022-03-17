Psilera Inc. to Present at the 2022 Wall Street Journal Health Forum and American Chemical Society Annual Meeting

The WSJ Health Forum has hosted prestigious CEOs from companies such as Pfizer, Roche, and Regeneron

TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacqueline von Salm, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Psilera Inc., will be interviewed alongside Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D. from the John Hopkins University School of Medicine at the 2022 Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Health Forum . Dr. von Salm will be discussing the role psychedelic-based therapies will play in providing safe patient-centered treatment options for various mental health conditions ranging from anxiety to addiction to dementia. Dr. von Salm was most recently featured in the 2021 Wall Street Journal article Virtual Reality Puts Drug Researchers Inside the Molecules They Study .

"I'm honored to be speaking alongside industry peers and leaders," said Dr. von Salm. "Psilera remains focused on using innovative science and technology to solve the significant unmet and growing needs of patients suffering from mental health disorders."

Furthermore, Dr. von Salm will speak about Psilera's research at an invited talk for the American Chemical Society (ACS) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, USA at the symposium titled A Resurgence of Psychedelic Drugs in the Medicinal Chemistry Division. Dr. von Salm was previously recognized as the Most Read Author of ACS in 2017 for her research on new antibiotics from Antarctica.

Date: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

WSJ Health Forum Virtual Interview: 3:30 PM EST

ACS Annual Meeting Virtual and In-Person Presentation: 6:45 PM EST

To learn more and register for the WSJ virtual event, please visit:

https://healthforum.wsj.com/ .

To learn more and register for the ACS chemistry presentation, please visit: https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/meetings/acs-meetings/registration/pricing.html .

About Psilera:

Psilera, Inc. is a leading biotechnology company that focuses on next generation psychedelic medicines inspired by natural products such as DMT and psilocybin. Psilera's cutting edge proprietary data platform is being used to identify lead compounds with modified psychedelic and therapeutic effects in mood, cognitive, and substance use disorders. Psilera leverages a world-class scientific and pharmaceutical executive team to repurpose psychoactive natural products into effective and accessible patient-centric treatments.

