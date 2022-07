Psilocybin In Oregon: County Considers Temporary Ban On Legal Psilocybin Therapy Program

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Centers providing supervised therapeutic use of psilocybin are set to commence their services in Oregon in January 2023 thanks to the 2020 Oregon Psilocybin Services Act.Now, Washington County could be joining a growing group of counties considering banning the practice.At state level, voters voted 54% in favor of the 2020 measure, and Washington County specifically showed an even wider support, with 59% of voters approving it.Commissioners from Washington County have stated that they don’t have enough time to craft code changes and are therefore are weighing the possibility to refer a measure to voters this November following a ban on psilocybin treatment facilities for two years, as first reported by Troy Shinn on Pamplin Media. As in the other cases, officials are considering asking voters to temporarily prohibit psilocybin treatment institutions, at least in unincorporated areas, at the next general election.The county’s commissioners board introduced and passed the first reading of an ordinance on July 19, ...Full story available on Benzinga.com