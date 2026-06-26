PSP Swiss Property Aktie

PSP Swiss Property für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0CA16 / ISIN: CH0018294154

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26.06.2026 18:00:15

PSP Swiss Property has sold the Richtipark in Wallisellen. The EBITDA guidance for the 2026 financial year has been increased.

PSP Swiss Property AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
PSP Swiss Property has sold the Richtipark in Wallisellen. The EBITDA guidance for the 2026 financial year has been increased.

26-Jun-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Following the sale of the development project Richtipark in Wallisellen, PSP Swiss Property has increased its full-year guidance. PSP Swiss Property now expects EBITDA excluding gains/losses on real estate investments of CHF 335 million for the 2026 financial year (previously: CHF 310 million). The adjustment is attributable, on the one hand, to the sale of the Richtipark (EBITDA contribution of CHF 40 million) and, on the other hand, to the postponement of the sale of a development property previously included in the EBITDA guidance (EBITDA reduction of CHF 15 million). No further sales of development properties are planned for 2026.

The Richtipark, comprising four plots and five commercial buildings with a site area of around 27,000 m², has been sold to La Foncière Urban Development S.A. for CHF 150 million as of 26 June 2026. In addition to the purchase price, earn-out payments of up to CHF 24.75 million have been agreed on for the subsequent years, which are dependent on various factors.

The vacancy forecast for the whole real estate portfolio of 3.5% as per year-end 2026 is not affected by this transaction.

PSP Swiss Property will publish its half-year results on 18 August 2026, as planned.

Further information
Giacomo Balzarini, CEO · Phone +41 (0)44 625 59 59 · Mobile +41 (0)79 207 32 40
Vasco Cecchini, CCO & Head IR · Phone +41 (0)44 625 57 23 · Mobile +41 (0)79 650 84 32

Monday, 29 June 2026, 9am (CET): Conference call
CEO Giacomo Balzarini will explain the transaction and the revised EBITDA guidance.
Pre-registering (required) here.

Agenda
Publication H1 2026 · 18 August 2026
Publication Q1–Q3 2026 · 10 November 2026
Publication FY 2026 · 16 February 2027
Annual General Meeting 2027 · 1 April 2027
Publication Q1 2027 · 11 May 2027
Publication H1 2027 · 17 August 2027 

  

  PSP Swiss Property - leading Swiss real estate company
PSP Swiss Property owns a real estate portfolio of CHF 10.1 billion in Switzerland's main economic areas; its market capitalisation amounts to CHF 6.7 billion. The 94 employees are based in Basel, Geneva, Zug and Zurich.

PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2000 (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154).


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: PSP Swiss Property AG
Kolinplatz 2
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41417280404
Fax: +41417280409
E-mail: info@psp.info
Internet: www.psp.info
ISIN: CH0018294154
Valor: 1829415
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2355170

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2355170  26-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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