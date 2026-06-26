PSP Swiss Property Aktie
WKN: A0CA16 / ISIN: CH0018294154
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26.06.2026 18:00:15
PSP Swiss Property has sold the Richtipark in Wallisellen. The EBITDA guidance for the 2026 financial year has been increased.
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PSP Swiss Property AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Press release
Following the sale of the development project Richtipark in Wallisellen, PSP Swiss Property has increased its full-year guidance. PSP Swiss Property now expects EBITDA excluding gains/losses on real estate investments of CHF 335 million for the 2026 financial year (previously: CHF 310 million). The adjustment is attributable, on the one hand, to the sale of the Richtipark (EBITDA contribution of CHF 40 million) and, on the other hand, to the postponement of the sale of a development property previously included in the EBITDA guidance (EBITDA reduction of CHF 15 million). No further sales of development properties are planned for 2026.
The Richtipark, comprising four plots and five commercial buildings with a site area of around 27,000 m², has been sold to La Foncière Urban Development S.A. for CHF 150 million as of 26 June 2026. In addition to the purchase price, earn-out payments of up to CHF 24.75 million have been agreed on for the subsequent years, which are dependent on various factors.
The vacancy forecast for the whole real estate portfolio of 3.5% as per year-end 2026 is not affected by this transaction.
PSP Swiss Property will publish its half-year results on 18 August 2026, as planned.
Further information
Monday, 29 June 2026, 9am (CET): Conference call
PSP Swiss Property - leading Swiss real estate company
PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2000 (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154).
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSP Swiss Property AG
|Kolinplatz 2
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41417280404
|Fax:
|+41417280409
|E-mail:
|info@psp.info
|Internet:
|www.psp.info
|ISIN:
|CH0018294154
|Valor:
|1829415
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2355170
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2355170 26-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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